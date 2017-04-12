America Ferrera is Serving Up Some Serious #Fitspo

America Ferrera continues to prove that she is one tough cookie.

The actress traded in her scripts for sneakers for her newest role as a triathlon runner. Ferrera, who has completed two triathlons, is now going to grace the cover of Triathlete Magazine, and shared a behind-the-scenes picture to accompany the announcement.

“I can honestly say I NEVER imagined being on the cover of Triathlete Magazine!!! And yet I am clearly feeling myself at today’s @triathletemag cover shoot! Is this what it’s like to be Simone Biles??! #sosurreal,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

The Ugly Betty star completed her first triathlon last September in Malibu to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She then went on to compete at the Lavaman Waikoloa Triathlon in Hawaii earlier this month. Ferrera was joined by her husband Ryan Williams and sister Jennifer Ferrera, forming the “Ferrilliams” team. Her group raised over $17,000 for charity, according to Yahoo News.

A triathlon is a competition involving multiple stages of endurance disciplines with the most popular portions being swimming, cycling and running.

Aside from sharing the athletic experience of training and competing on social media, America also wrote a piece for the New York Times last November revealing why she chose to participate in a triathlon, the preparation and how she felt afterwards.

“A friend of mine competed in her first triathlon to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As I watched her train, I was equal parts enthralled and horrified,” she wrote. “When my husband decided he was going to join her in the next triathlon, the voice returned with a vengeance: Don’t even think about it, America! You’re the fat kid. The procrastinator. The quitter. You have cellulite. YOU ARE NOT A TRIATHLETE!”

The 32-year-old also revealed that she experienced many moments of doubt along the way but eventually had to change her way of thinking to succeed. “Slowly, I stopped thinking about training as a physical challenge. It became mental. The true exercise was to keep the negative thoughts at bay for as long as I could,” she added. “I am whoever I say I am. And I am a triathlete.”