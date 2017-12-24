Gina Rodriguez on Being Inspired by America Ferrera and Meeting Brad Pitt

Gina Rodriguez gave a shout out to fellow Latina actress America Ferrera — but it wasn’t for any of Ferrera’s recent or high-profile successes, like TV shows Superstore or Ugly Betty. The Jane the Virgin star told Vogue she was particularly inspired by Ferrera’s 15-year-old film Real Women Have Curves. The 2002 dramedy tells the story of a young seamstress living in East Los Angeles who dreams of going to college and loves her curves despite being harshly criticized for them by her controlling mother. When asked by the fashion magazine what sparked her desire to act, Rodriguez replied: “When I saw America Ferrera in Real Women Have Curves.”

Lupe Ontiveros (left) and America Ferrera at the Toronto Film Festival in 2002. J. Vespa/WireImage

This summer, the two actresses excited fans about a possible collaboration when Ferrara posted a candid shot with Rodriguez on Instagram Aug. 26 with a message that read: “A glorious afternoon with my sister @hereisgina. I love this beautiful-hearted, bad-ass Latina who is killing the game left right and center. Making us all proud! #hermanas [sisters].”

This isn’t the first time that Rodriguez and Ferrera have fangirled over one another. When the Golden Globes’ Twitter account confused the Ugly Betty actress for Rodriguez in 2015, Entertainment Tonight asked the Rodriguez about the mix-up, and she responded by praising Ferrera: “Who cares?” she said. “America’s lovely. She’s so beautiful and such a fantastic actress. If there’s anybody I want to get mixed up with, it’s her for sure.”

In the fast-paced video interview, Rodriguez also revealed other celebrity crushes. She was totally starstruck and at a loss for words when she met Brad Pitt. If she could raid any woman’s closet, she said without hesitation it would be: Beyoncé’s. If she could pick any salsa partner in the world it would be Jennifer Lopez. Her favorite place to travel to on earth is to her family’s homeland of Puerto Rico.

“Best part about my job is I feel like I could do anything,” the 33 year old said. “Between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ I feel like I could fly.”