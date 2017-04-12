Alessandra Ambrosio’s Kids Celebrate Their Mom’s Birthday Enthusiastically

If there’s anyone who knows how to have a good time, it’s definitely Alessandra Ambrosio’s kids.

The Brazilian model shared a video on social media yesterday of her family celebrating her 36th birthday together. In the video, Ambrosio’s two children sing “Happy Birthday” in Portuguese, when her 8-year-old daughter Anja eventually gets very excited about the festivities and gets up on her chair to show off her best dance moves. Four-year-old Noah also steals the spotlight by blowing out the candle on his mom’s cake.

“So much love 🎂🎈🎉❤️ #forevergreatfull #birthdaygirl,” she captioned the post.

Check out the cute family moment below:

So much love 🎂🎈🎉❤️ #forevergreatfull #birthdaygirl A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

The birthday girl shares her children with fiancé of eight years, businessman Jamie Mazur. Ambrosio loves to post special—and adorable—moments with her little ones, whether it’s at their sleepovers or family trips. She has even included the young family members in her trips to the desert for the music festival Coachella.

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

With my baby girl !!!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

“With my baby girl !!!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram last year of a photo of her and Anja in front of the Gun N’ Roses tour bus.

Coolest mom ever? We think so. Now we know where the two kids get their enthusiastic spirit from.

Alessandra first entered the modeling scene in the early 2000s, alongside top models like Adriana Lima and Gisele Bündchen. She is most known for dominating the campaigns and runways of Victoria’s Secret and being chosen as the first spokesmodel for the company’s PINK line.