This is How Alessandra Ambrosio Trained For Her Last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

After 17 years as an Angel on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, Alessandra Ambrosio rocked it for one last time during the sexiest night of the year on Tuesday. And for her last hurrah, the Brazilian supermodel prepared just as hard as she did for other past shows.

“I am very focused and want to be in tip-top shape for the show,” Ambrosio revealed to PopSugar ahead of the telecast. “I try to go [to the Tracy Anderson Method] almost every day of the week. Besides that, I [do] yoga, play volleyball on the beach, and take my kids swimming. I just love being outside.”

Her prep work didn’t just take place in the gym. In the kitchen, the model “tries to stay on the healthy side [with] a lot of protein and veggies.” And how does she stay calm before she takes on the lingerie giant’s iconic runway? “I think a little bit of meditation always helps me to calm my mind and concentrate,” she shared. “I know exactly what I’m going to be doing, so I do that and say a little prayer because I think all of that helps.”

