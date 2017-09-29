Adrienne Bailon Gets Emotional on The Real, Saying The Right to #TakeAKnee Is What America is All About

NFL players from several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots protested racial injustice in America and a slight from Donald Trump–he called NFL players “SOBs”–last Sunday by kneeling on the ground during the National Anthem, sparking controversy from coast to coast. Lively debates ensued in the media with some finding the move disrespectful, and others, like Adrienne Bailon, finding it brave–and all-American.

On The Real, the daytime talk show she hosts with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, Bailon defended the players who refused to stand. Before she formulated an opinion on the controversy, though, she consulted her father, a Marine and Vietnam War veteran:

“I asked my dad and said, ‘I don’t want to get on there and talk about this today and say something that’s going to disrespect you or the military,'” she explained. “That’s never something I wanna do. There’s people out there fighting, we all have the choice, don’t forget saluting, you have the right to fight for your country and get out there and serve. Kneeling is the smallest thing in my opinion.”

With tears in her eyes, she continued: “He said, ‘You know what baby, I fought for people to have freedom of speech. I love my dad because he said freedom of speech in Spanish, in Chinese, in Arabic and that’s what these people are fighting for. They’re not disrespecting the flag. They’re actually saying what this flag stands for. It stands for you to have the right to say what you feel, to have the freedom of speech, and more importantly, they’re doing it in a peaceful way.”

Trump also shared his thoughts via Twitter on Monday: “Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total),” he wrote. “These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!”