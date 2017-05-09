6 Facts to Know About Shayanna Jenkins, Aaron Hernandez’s Girlfriend

It was 2013 when former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez was charged with murder in the first degree on the death of his friend Odin Lloyd, 27, a semi-pro football player from the Boston Bandits found dead at a local industrial park, one mile away from Hernandez’s home. As a result of the crime, the Puerto Rican athlete was serving a life sentence.

Hernandez was also charged with murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012. In another separate trial, the jury found him not guilty of manslaughter, but convicted him of a charge for possessing an unlicensed weapon.

Despite this acquittal, Hernandez decided to take his own life by hanging himself his cell days after the verdict. As a result of his death, details have come to light about his life in prison a few days before his death, and according to the authorities, the inmate had nearly a dozen disciplinary offenses

After these statements were made, the authorities also published the suicide note Hernandez left for his girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins.

But who is Shayanna Jenkins?

Here we leave some facts to know of the late Hernandez’s girlfriend:

(1) Hernandez and Shayanna have a daughter named Avielle, who is 4 years old.

(2) A surprise to many, Shayanna took her daughter to her father’s trial as the young girl apparently wanted to see him.

(3) Shayanna changed her surname to Hernandez although they never got married. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez the name she testified under in court.

(4) Hernandez was unfaithful, however, Jenkins-Hernandez decided to fight for their relationship and move back in with him.

(5) Shayanna’s sister had a relationship with Odin Lloyd, whom Hernandez killed. This affected the relationship between the siblings.

(6) During her testimony, Hernandez’s girlfriend said that Hernandez asked her to get rid of a box in the trash, but that she never looked at its contents before throwing it away.