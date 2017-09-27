95-Year-Old Grandmother is Thankful For Surviving Her Third Earthquake in Mexico

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

A 95-year-old grandmother, awaiting her fate on Sept. 19 on the corner of a collapsed building after a 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico, was saved for a third time.

In the Spanish-language video, posted on Facebook, she thanked the rescuers who risked their lives to preserve hers. Because of their bravery, she said, she is still alive. She was on the sixth floor of her building when the temblor commenced. The “small corner” she occupied miraculously withstood the quake and prevented her from collapsing along with the rest of the building.

When she saw her rescuers, she said: “You are angels, saving people’s lives, thank you, thank you…”

The high-impact earthquake that violently rocked Mexico City and surrounding regions more than a week ago left many buildings in rubble and nearly 300 people dead, including several children.

With so many tragic stories following the natural disaster, the woman’s heartfelt thanks and her inspiring endurance-she survived the country’s 1957’s 7.9 tremor that killed dozens and 1985’s 8.0 quake that wiped out 10,000–has moved thousands.

Her grandson, Luis Toque, shared the video, which has gone viral, to pay tribute to the unknown heroes who saved her life and the lives of many others.

The elderly woman concluded her rousing clip by expressing gratitude for her survival and a love of country: “Long live Mexico!” she said.