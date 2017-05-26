80-Year-Old Mexican Woman Receives Degree in Law

Age is just a number for María Dolores Ballesteros, who received her law degree from the University of the Valley of Mexico (UVM) at 80 years old.

This is the second degree for the recent graduate, who also obtained a degree in nursing at the National Autonomous University of Mexico over six decades ago when she was just 18-years-old. She took her studies into the field and practiced nursing at multiple hospitals in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

And she’s not stopping there. Ballesteros, who had a father that placed a strong emphasis on education while she was growing up, just wants to keep studying. “This achievement satisfies me, but I am not fulfilled. I feel there’s still more for me,” she told the newspaper El Universal.

“I would like to do thousands of things in my life, but I will only achieve two or three more,” she said.

The mother of four also started her own nursing school in her hometown of Mexico City, and it currently has more than 500 students. It was at her school that she was inspired by the students to study law.

Although Ballesteros admits she had a difficult time adapting to technology for her classes, she says it was a positive experience overall. “I’m happy coexisting with young people because they inject me with health, energy, and enthusiasm,” she shared. “It went marvelously because I was near the school and being older, the professors and my classmates treated me with a lot of kindness.”

Maria hopes to use her new degree to work with community leaders in Magdalena Contreras of Mexico City, where her school is currently located.