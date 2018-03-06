5 Things To Know About Khotán Fernandez, the Hot Model in Jennifer Lopez's 'Ni Tú Ni Yo' Video

In Jennifer Lopez’s hot music video “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” Khotán Fernandez plays a seductive photographer that catches the Nuyorican diva’s eye. In the clip, filmed on Florida beaches and tropical landscapes, Fernandez follows the singer with his lens. “It was a wonderful experience. It was a pleasure working with Jennifer,” he told Telemundo’s morning show Un Nuevo Día. “It’s hypnotizing to see J.Lo work.”

The song, also featuring Cuban reggaeton duo Gente De Zona, is about bewitching power of love. Here are 5 things you need to know about the 44-year-old actor who has a similar spell-binding effect

1. Fernandez also stars in Telemundo’s primetime series Al Otro Lado del Muro and in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. In the Telemundo soap opera, which is about the struggles and obstacles immigrants face when crossing the border to pursue the American Dream, he plays the long lost husband of the protagonist Litzy Dominguez, who reunites with her after making a new life for himself (including a new wife) in the United States. In the FX series, he plays Gianni Versace’s friend Lazaro Quintana, who finds the Italian designer after he’s been shot to death by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion.

2. He recently welcomed a baby girl with his love of over a decade, Argentinean model and TV host Candela Ferro. “Now I get. You Know? The love thing,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself with the his daughter, Oleta, whose name means “little winged one.”

3. He calls his daughter his zen master. “I think babies come to teach us,” he told People en Español last year about fatherhood. “They come to awaken forgotten things inside of us, to teach us how to appreciate life. I’m excited.”

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/WireImage)

4. He’s a photographer in real life, as well as a painter. “Saturday scribbles,” he captioned a post of one of his paintings. His artistic skills likely derive from his mother, Brazilian actress and singer Rosana Tapajos. (His father, Benjamin Fernandez, is a Mexican businessman.) Given his creative inclinations, he was aptly cast as a photographer hunting for perfect shots of J.Lo in “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” but admits that at one point he was so startled to see a nearly nude Jennifer Lopez, who was only covered only by a giant leaf, that he dropped his equipment. “I got nervous. My camera fell,” he told Un Nuevo Día.

5. He has an adventurous spirit. He shares his love of traveling with his life partner, Candela Ferro. In fact, the couple was vacationing in Mexico when their daughter Oleta was conceived. “I like to recharge, to breathe in nature,” he says of a family-owned cabin in a forest in Cozumel where they spent Christmas in 2016 and made Oleta. When they returned to their home to Miami weeks later, they found out a baby was on the way. “It was magical,” he says.