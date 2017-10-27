People

Chica

5 Reasons to Love ‘Mi Gente’ Singer J Balvin

(Photo by Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

J Balvin’s upbeat single ‘Mi Gente’ has conquered the radio waves — and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy. The 5-year-old couldn’t stop singing the song, so her mom decided to collaborate with Balvin on a remix. Here are 5 other reasons to love the Colombian artist.

1. His funky fashion inspires creative risk-taking: From rainbow-colored locks to zebra print jackets and orange jumpsuits, he’s a fearless fashionista.

😎 @billboard 😎

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

2. He puts family front and center: He is supportive of his mother, who suffers from a rare genetic metabolic disease called Acute Intermittent Porphyria, and has the word ‘familia‘ tattooed across his chest.

3. He’s a hopeless romantic: Although his schedule is hectic, he hopes to settle down with the right chica in the future and live a a more quiet life. “I would like to have a family. It’s a matter of timing”, he told iHeartRadio host Enrique Santos. When Santos asked when he was last in love, Balvin grinned: “I’m in love now, I think. I just don’t want to admit it,” he said, “I’m afraid of suffering.”

🙏Final de la gira !! USA tour it's over 🙏

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

4. He picks great collaborators: He’s made music with Justin Bieber, Nicky Jam, Becky G, and Jennifer Lopez, who once posted a sexy video of herself dancing to his song “Safari.” Recently, he teamed up with Pitbull and Camila Cabello for “Hey Ma.”

@jlo ❤️

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

🙏 Otro sueños más @mtv Movie and tv awards 🙏 #tiempodebalvin #heyma #esediacumploaños

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

5. He’s open about his mental health struggles: He told Billboard that meditation was the cure to panic attacks he suffered a few years ago. “I forgot about my happiness,” Balvin, whose real name is José Alvaro Osorio Balvin, said, “I forgot about José.”

ROMA – ITALIA 🇮🇹 #tiempodebalvin ☕️

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

Need another reason to love him? His latest album, Energia, is full of fun dance beats and provocative lyrics. You’ll be putting him on repeat just like Blue Ivy.