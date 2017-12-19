Latina entrepreneurs have undoubtedly been on the rise. Time reported in 2016 there’s been a 137 percent increase in Latina-owned businesses, a larger rise than in any other demographic in the U.S. Chicas also seem to be cornering the market on creating quality beauty brands, having founded cosmetic lines that have received recognition and made a lasting impression on the beauty world with their inclusive shades and innovative products.

So what makes these brands stand out in a highly active and oversaturated market? See below for what’s hot on our holiday radar:

MELT COSMETICS

Co-founder of Melt Cosmetics and Mexican-American makeup artist Lora Arellano is the brains behind many of Rihanna’s most iconic looks. Alongside business partner Dana Bomar, Arellano’s brand is curated with originality and artistry in mind. These fierce chica bosses could even be credited with the rising trend of blue, purple and even green lipstick.

KAT VON D BEAUTY

The Mexican-born Argentinian tattoo artist, model, beauty entrepreneur and television personality known as Kat Von D has been a leading pioneer in the beauty industry since Sephora tapped her to create a collection in 2008. She told PopSugar her Latin background plays a huge role in everything she does, including the Spanish shade names and themes for her makeup collection.

All I want for Christmas are blenders! A post shared by beautyblender (@beautyblender) on Dec 17, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

BEAUTYBLENDER

Portuguese and Mexican beauty innovator Rea Ann Silva has forever changed the way we apply makeup and we are never going back — nunca I say! The egg-shaped sponge came to life in ’07. It’s mostly known as the seamless liquid foundation applicator, but works well for powdering, highlighting and contouring.

BESAME COSMETICS

Argentinian-American Gabriela Hernandez created Besame Cosmetics with vintage enthusiasts and makeup historians in mind. She spares no expense when it comes to detail. She enjoys working with graphic elements from the Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Machine Age, Egyptian Revival and Orientalist periods to evoke the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

RAHUA BEAUTY

New York City hairstylist, colorist and advocate for the conservation of the Amazon, Fabian Lliguin, a native Ecuadorian of Quechua descent, created the brand after learning the ancient beauty practices of the women of the Quecha-Shuar tribe. The plant-derived hair and body care line is formulated by one of the Amazon’s best-kept beauty secrets: Rahua.

Beauty is a cultural experience and form of expression passed down from abuelas, tias, and even hermanos (yes, we’re talking about you MannyMUA), so pay homage to your heritage with these great Latina-crafted finds at your nearest Sephora or Ulta. ¡Apúrate!