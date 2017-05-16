13 Reasons Why Star on Why Selena Gomez Won't Be in Season 2

The Netflix breakout series 13 Reasons Why was renewed for a second season and since the announcement, fans are wondering if Selena Gomez will make an appearance on the show.

Amy Hargreaves, who stars in the show as Mrs. Jensen, Clay’s mom is saying that she doesn’t see Gomez, executive producer of the show, getting in front of the camera for in Season 2.

“It would become so much more about Selena Gomez and not about the story,” Hargreaves tells ABC News. “It would kinda distract from the main story. So I can’t imagine that she would pop up for a cameo, but who knows? You never know.”

Although feeling a special connection to the main character Hannah Baker, the Kill Em With Kindness singer chose to stay behind the scenes in Season 1. “A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has, which is the reason why I didn’t want to be in it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez was originally cast to star as Hannah in the a movie adaptation of the novel back in 2011.

Since it’s release, the popular show—based off Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult novel—has received backlash for claims of glamorizing teen suicide.

“We stayed very true to the book and that’s initially what Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that’s what we wanted to do,” Gomez told the Associated Press in defense of the controversy. “We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] gonna come no matter what. It’s not an easy subject to talk about, but I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing.”