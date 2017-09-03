Zendaya Says She Won’t Start Drinking Now That She’s 21: ‘My Life Is Too Stressful’

Zendaya may have just turned 21 — but that doesn’t mean she wants to ring in her big birthday with cocktails.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star decided not to have any alcoholic beverages on her birthday, explaining in her blog post on Friday that her life “is too stressful to need help relaxing” with liquor.

“Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I’m now the legal drinking age, doesn’t mean I’m going to start throwing ’em back. I don’t plan to start drinking,” she wrote.

“My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don’t want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice.”

She concluded her statement with, “Why try something if you don’t need it?!”

Instead of throwing back some drinks, the actress and activist announced her annual birthday project — which will focus on providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“With the devastation of #HurricaneHarvey I knew what this years birthday project had to be..I called my friends at @convoyofhope to help. Here’s how you can get involved too. No contribution is too small, and it’s super easy to help. Text or go online NOW to donate! ✊🏽” she wrote for the video Instagram post.

Drinking and charitable causes aside, one of her friends shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her 21st birthday. Costar Tom Holland, (whom Zendaya denied she was dating in her recent cover story for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue) shared a photo of the two along with the caption, “Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I’ll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday.”

Thinking about how to get taller 😂 Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya and Spider-Man Costar Tom Holland Are Dating

In her latest installment for her ongoing video series on relationship advice, Zendaya weighed in on why being in a committed relationship can sometimes be difficult for young people.

“I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing, because when people are young they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better,” the 20-year-old actress said.

“It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong, it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet.”