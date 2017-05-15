Does the Rock Think Baywatch Costar Zac Efron Could Be the Next Sexiest Man Alive?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still enjoying his reign as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, but he’s also got his eye on who might be worthy of this year’s honor.

At Saturday’s South Beach premiere for Johnson’s upcoming Baywatch movie, he said costar Zac Efron could potentially be in the running for the title — if he gets a say in the matter, at least.

“Do I get a vote? Then yes, absolutely I could see that,” he says. “I could see one out of five happening, I can’t divulge that right now, but he’s in the top five.”

The two did lock lips in the film’s newest trailer, after all.

That said, the buff actor, 44, is nowhere near ready to give up his official designation. “No one can really compare,” he says of his own sexiness, “I will be forever that. I have it tattooed!”

As to how the sexy distinction has changed his life, Johnson says, “I drop that card everywhere I go, everywhere I go. I’m getting ready to go into negotiations for anything, any big project, business affairs and attorneys get involved, but I’m like, ‘Okay, here’s the thing, I’m the Sexiest Man Alive, make the deal.’ ”

Those negotiation skills may help Johnson in the future, as he previously told PEOPLE that he wants to be the first Sexiest Man Alive to become president.

Baywatch, which opens May 25, features Johnson as legendary character Mitch Buchanan (previously played by David Hasselhoff), who butts heads with Efron’s Olympic-swimming character Matt Brody when he’s brought on to improve the lifeguarding image.