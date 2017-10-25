10 Celeb Pairs Who Got Engaged at a Young Age — and Whether or Not They Made Their Love Last

SOPHIE TURNER & JOE JONAS

Turner announced her engagement to Jonas in a simple Instagram post of her new bling and the caption, "I said yes." The Game of Thrones star is 21 years old, and her new fiancé is 28. An insider told PEOPLE: "“She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.” Whether their love will last, we'll just have to wait and see!