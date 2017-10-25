Celebrity
10 Celeb Pairs Who Got Engaged at a Young Age — and Whether or Not They Made Their Love Last
These celebs put a ring on it before under the age of 25, but not all of their marriages were happily ever after
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
SOPHIE TURNER & JOE JONAS
Turner announced her engagement to Jonas in a simple Instagram post of her new bling and the caption, "I said yes." The Game of Thrones star is 21 years old, and her new fiancé is 28. An insider told PEOPLE: "“She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.” Whether their love will last, we'll just have to wait and see!
KELSEA BALLERINI & MORGAN EVANS
On Christmas Day 2016, the country singer, 24, shared the news of her engagement to Evans, 32. With wedding planning underway, she revealed to PEOPLE the couple's secret to success: “We’re buddies. We crack up together, and we have to be able to talk a lot because we’re not together a lot. The two-week rule and just the fact that we genuinely just like each other along with loving each other [are the secrets].”
KIM KARDASHIAN & DAMON THOMAS
Though it's difficult to remember a time when Kardashian wasn't one half of Kimye, it did, in fact, exist. Back when she was just 19 years old, in 2000, she eloped with Thomas, a music producer. Their marriage only lasted until 2003, when he filed for divorce. Since then, she had a brief marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, and is now is married to Kanye West.
HILARY DUFF & MIKE COMRIE
Though she was a Disney Channel darling, Duff managed to avoid any major signs of post-child stardom trauma. She married hockey player Comrie when she was 22, in 2010, and the pair had a son, Luca, in 2011. She and Comrie divorced in 2016. That same year, during an appearance on The Talk, she said she thought she was too young when she married, but "wouldn’t change any of it for the world."
DOLLY PARTON & CARL DEAN
The music legend married her husband when she was just 20 years old, in 1966. And more than 50 years later, they're still together, though Dean keeps out of the public eye and rarely accompanies his wife to major events. "We're really proud of our marriage," Parton said of their partnership. "It's the first for both of us. And the last."
BRITNEY SPEARS & KEVIN FEDERLINE
Spears made headlines twice in 2004 with nuptial news. First, in January, she married childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas, though it was just 55 hours before the marriage was annulled. That July, she announced her engagement to dancer Federline after they had known each other for only three months. They married in September of that same year, when Spears was 22 years old, had two sons together and divorced in 2007.
DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM
After meeting at a Manchester United game in 1997, David and Victoria (then Adams) started dating. They wed in 1999, when Victoria was 25 years old. Four kids and 18 years later, the Beckhams are still one of the most enviable couples in Hollywood, whatever side of the pond they're on.
JESSICA SIMPSON & NICK LACHEY
They made names for themselves on MTV's Newlyweds, but love wasn't meant to last for Simpson and Lachey, who married in 2002 at age 22 and 29, respectively, and divorced four years later. However, they've since moved on to new, happy marriages, him with Vanessa Minnillo (together they have three kids), her with Eric Johnson (with whom she has two kids).
REESE WITHERSPOON & RYAN PHILLIPPE
The Cruel Intentions stars met at Witherspoon's 21st birthday party, and married just two years later, when she was 23 years old and he was 24. They had two children together, Ava and Deacon, in 1999 and 2003, but separated in 2006 and divorced the next year. Now, Witherspoon is married to talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she has son Tennessee.
MEGAN FOX & BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Fox started seeing Beverly Hills, 90210 star Green when she was 18 and he was 30, in 2004. They dated for six years before tying the knot in 2010, when Fox was 24 years old. Though Fox filed for divorce in August 2015, the two reconciled, and have since welcomed a third child together.