Still Kickin’ It! Xscape Reuniting 25 Years After Debut Album for New Bravo Series

The ladies of Xscape made headlines earlier this year when they announced they had put their differences aside and would be reuniting to work on new music and a performance at the 2017 Essence Festival.

And now, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott are pulling back the curtain on their highly anticipated reunion, in a new four-part Bravo series set to premiere this fall.

The series, with a working title of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, take fans inside the ’90s R&B supergroup as they find their new groove and prep for the Essence Festival — which will be their first full live performance together in nearly 15 years.

“We are so excited to team up with Bravo and give our fans an up-close-and-personal look into our lives as we get ready for Essence Fest!” Xscape said in a statement. “This process has been a whirlwind with so many ups and downs, but we are loving every minute of being back together, and cannot wait to share the love, laughs, and craziness with you all!”

Xscape burst onto the music scene in 1993 with their debut single, “Just Kickin’ It,” and album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha. The record would go on to be their first of three consecutive platinum albums — launching six top 10 singles, including R&B playlist staples like “Understanding,” “My Little Secret” and “Who Can I Run To.”

While internal fighting and a lack of guidance eventually caused the group to part ways in the early 2000s, they’ve put all that behind them.

“The docuseries is going to show us coming back together to make history again,” Cottle told Essence in May. “You’ll get to see the process of us getting back in the lab and learning each other all over again as adults. Even though we’ve been friends since we were teenagers, we’re all grown now so, it’s about learning each other’s habits and ways of thinking today. Plus, figuring out the music and choreography.”

More reasons why #EssenceFestNola is the place to be! After more than 15 years, Xscape is reuniting and it all starts this summer on our stage. 💃🏾 A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) on May 17, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Both Burruss and Cottle have maintained fame in the public eye over the years, thanks to appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, respectively. But Xscape: Still Kickin’ It will allow viewers to get to know the group now in its’ entirety.

“My sister [Tamika] has a big personality and a big voice, which I don’t think people really know,” Tocha said. “I’m very reserved but can be comical at times. Kandi is so laid back but, she’s also just straight….no chaser. She’s gonna tell you how it is. Tiny is like a firecracker. She likes to have fun but, she can go from having fun to putting on her ‘mommy’ hat whenever she needs to. It’s been a long time so, just the evolution of Xscape is what people will see.”

The 2017 Essence Festival takes place June 30 — July 2 in New Orleans.