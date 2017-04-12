The Countdown to PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2017 Is On! Today’s Beauty of the Day Is …

Oprah Winfrey has been dishing out style advice and looking glamorous on red carpets for years, but it’s her inner beauty, too, that landed her in PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue this year.

Winfrey, 63, is kicking off our seven days of beauties, leading up to the reveal of PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful woman on Wednesday, April 19.

Not only is Winfrey featured in the World’s Most Beautiful issue, but is also in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, talking about her return to acting in her new film, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Reflecting on her life and career in The Jess Cagle Interview, Winfrey seemingly reveals the secret to her gorgeous glow.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show was my greatest therapy,” she said. “I came out of it a better human being, having listened to everybody’s stories.”

That sense of peace is defining her life these days, too. “I really feel like if I don’t do another thing,” she said, “it’s okay.”

Come back every day for another sneak peek at our World’s Most Beautiful issue, and be sure to join us on Wednesday, April 19, for the big reveal!