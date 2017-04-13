The Countdown to PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2017 Is On! Today’s Beauty of the Day Is …

We know how she gets that amazing figure and flawless face — thanks, Erin Oprea and Almay — but Carrie Underwood shines from the inside out.

The country singer, 34, is number two in our seven days of beauties, leading up to the reveal of PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful woman on Wednesday, April 19.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Underwood revealed what drives her most — and it’s not her career or her closet, but her husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah, 2.

“We’re ready to support him in whatever it his that he wants to do and be and whoever he wants to become, but I just want him to be happy,” she said. “I want him to say, ‘I had good parents, I had a good childhood.’ And I just want him to do good things in the world.”

To that end, the singer revealed at the Grammys that she’s “taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’ ” We’ll be waiting.

