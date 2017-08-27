William H. Macy is all about girl power — and girls in power!

The Shameless actor believes that while Hollywood hasn’t done a complete 180 when it comes to diversity and including more women onscreen, it’s well on its way.

“I have a great industry. When something is wrong, they’ll fix it,” he told reporters before attending the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I think what’s fueling it is women are half the population, and if we’re going to make money in movies, the movies have to look like the people who are watching them,” adds Macy, 67, of the change.

“I think the world needs to hear more from women. I think we’d have less problems, fewer wars,” says Macy. “I think let’s let the women take over for a while.”

Still, the ER alum doesn’t think Hollywood is in a gender bubble.

“We’re not that far behind,” Macy says about women’s prominence in film. “A lot of women’s movies have made bleeding fortunes.”

The star is also thinking more globally, hoping Hollywood can help set a precedent for female representation in other nations.

“People are so smart in my business that everyone realizes it’s not going to be completely painless, but it’s what has to happen,” Macy says. “And maybe the rest of the world will follow suit a little bit, especially if women are starting to tell more stories from their point of view.

“Maybe it will change things,” he adds. “Hollywood doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”