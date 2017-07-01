Will Ferrell Says Mariah Carey Caused a 'S--- Storm' While Filming a Cameo for The House

Will Ferrell‘s new movie The House may be a comedy. But from the way the 49-year-old actor describes Mariah Carey‘s failed cameo, there was a lot of drama.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Friday, Ferrell once again dished about music icon’s scrapped appearance in the film — which was cut when she decided she didn’t like the narrative’s direction (it involved her singing one of her songs and then getting shot).

Answering Cohen’s burning questions, Ferrell gave hints as to what went wrong.

Did she show up four hours late? “True,” Ferrell said.

What script notes did she give when she arrived? “One script note was like, ‘I don’t want to do the scene,’ Ferrell said. “Even though it was totally approved ahead of time.”

What Carey song was she supposed to sing? “I can’t remember,” Ferrell admitted — explaining Carey changed her mind on the song she wanted to sing when she arrived. “[It was] hard with clearance and it became quite a kerfuffle. A.K.A. a s—storm.”

Any crazy demands for what should be in her trailer? “Stuffed lambs,” Ferrell revealed, “For her…fans [who are referred to as Lambilys].”

Finally, when did Ferrell finally realize her cameo was never going to happen? “At 11 p.m. there was a knock on my trailer door and they said, ‘You can go home,’ ” Ferrell said. “I got in my car and left everyone on set.”

Ferrell had previously chatted about Carey during his visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 20 — saying, “If DVDs existed, it would be some fun DVD extras.”

He gave a few insights into Carey’s behavior on set of the Andrew Jay Cohen-directed film, explaining that she supposedly came with a rider full of demands. “There were … suggestions [from Carey] that weren’t executed,” he said. “She was on our set and yeah, things happened and didn’t happen.”

The House, which is now in theaters, stars Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a husband and wife who start an underground casino in their living room to earn enough money to send their teenage daughter to college. The R-rated comedy, from the writing team behind Neighbors, tracks the duo’s transformation from mild-mannered parents into reprobate Mob bosses.