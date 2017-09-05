Why Michelle Pfeiffer 'Disappeared' from the Spotlight — and Why She's Back (Looking Incredible!) at 59

Michelle Pfeiffer, we missed you!

Nearly stealing the show in a slinky, sequined Michael Kors Collection gown at the Venice Film Festival premiere of mother!, the 59-year-old actress is decidedly back in action this year — and reminding everyone why she’s one of Hollywood’s most successful (and sexiest) stars of all time.

In Darren Aronofsky‘s creepy thriller mother!, one of several new roles for Pfeiffer, she plays a visitor who interrupts Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem‘s seemingly idyllic life. Pfeiffer plays a pivotal part — a position she hasn’t been in since taking a break from Hollywood to raise her children with her husband, producer David E. Kelley.

The three-time Oscar nominee recently opened up about why she’s acting again after she “disappeared” from Hollywood.

“I’m an empty nester now,” she said in Interview. “I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then . . . I don’t know, time just went on . . . I disappeared, yeah.”

Pfeiffer in The Fabulous Baker Boys.

The California native landed her breakout role as a cocaine-addicted trophy wife in 1983’s Scarface, and earned Oscar nominations in 1988 for Dangerous Liaisons, 1989 for The Fabulous Baker Boys and 1992 for Love Field. She adopted daughter Claudia Rose in March 1993 before marrying her producer husband David E. Kelley in November of that year, and she later gave birth to their son John Henry in April 1994.

Pfeiffer with husband Kelley, son John and daughter Claudia in 2007.

While Pfeiffer continued to act in movies such as 1999’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 2001’s I Am Sam and 2002’s White Oleander, she took a significant break in the mid-2000s to focus on the kids.

She broke a four-year gap with her appearance in 2007’s Hairspray and has been acting occasionally since. This year is a busy one for her: Along with mother!, she starred in the HBO movie The Wizard of Lies and appears with Johnny Depp and Kenneth Branagh in this November’s movie Murder on the Orient Express.

Pfeiffer with Kelley at the Venice Film Festival.

Despite her success, Pfeiffer admitted in Interview that she has never felt comfortable on set and often feels like people will find out she’s not as good as they think she is.

“I think that’s because I started working fairly quickly and I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have any formal training. I didn’t come from Juilliard,” she explained. “I was just getting by and learning in front of the world. So I’ve always had this feeling that one day they’re going to find out that I’m really a fraud, that I really don’t know what I’m doing.”

We’re pretty sure she does.