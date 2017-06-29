Why Marilyn Monroe's Death Is Still a Mystery

The Ruling — and the Troubling Evidence

An autopsy determined that Monroe died from "acute combined drug toxicity, chloral hydrate and Nembutal," Cyril Wecht, a prominent forensic pathologist familiar with the case, previously told PEOPLE. Pill bottles were found by the actress' bed. According to author Donald Wolfe, the star had previously overdosed four times.

However, peculiarities in the evidence raise questions. For one, no water glass was initially found in her room, which she would have needed to swallow the large amount of pills necessary to overdose.

There was also no pill residue in her stomach. "With the number of capsules she would have to have ingested," said Wecht, "there should have been some evidence of it." According to Wecht, that means "there's a strong suspicion she might have been injected."

Also mysterious was the lack of testing on the star's body. The coroner reportedly took samples from her stomach and small intestines and asked the toxicologist to perform tests on them that would have determined exactly how the drugs entered the star's system, but the tests were never done.