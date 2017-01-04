Why Kylie Jenner Is Limiting Her Social Media in 2017

Kylie Jenner is taking a step back from social media.

After a post was published to her official app on Tuesday without her approval, the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has vowed to no longer share any personal posts moving forward.

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore,” Jenner wrote on her Twitter account. “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied. Love You.”

Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore… — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Love You — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Numerous Twitter users speculate that the post, which has since been taken down from her site, addressed her relationship with her beau, Tyga.

Though Jenner has yet to further address the matter, her app team released a statement expressing their deepest apologies.

“To Kylie’s fans: This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” the statement reads. “We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star informed followers that she would no longer be sharing personal things on her site, fans were quick to respond.

@KylieJenner so much for 2017 being any better than 2016 — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) January 3, 2017

@KylieJenner Kylie 😞 the point of the app is for it to come from you. Please don't change that — Jade Cook (@JadeKardashian_) January 3, 2017

The news comes the same day older sister Kim Kardashian West broke her social media silence after a long hiatus.

The reality star, 36, posted a family photo to Instagram on Tuesday that included her husband Kanye West and their two kids: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1.