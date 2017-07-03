‘We’re Free!’ From the People to the Food, Why Celebrities Say They Love America

Chip and Joanna Gaines Step Up to Help Paralyzed Waco Firefighter: 'The Positive Impact They Are Making Is Immeasurable'
MAREN MORRIS
"I think that people are becoming more awake in this political climate. And even though that's scary in a lot of ways, it's woken me up for sure. It's kind of crazy because our country is so young, and you're so proud of it and you're trying to make it a better place and watch it grow, almost like a child, and that's a cool thing about our generation, is that we're watching things change before our eyes, and want to see it change for the better. It's exciting."
MARK WAHLBERG
"It's the land of opportunity … [you can] come here and build a business, bring your family, be successful, turn your life around literally in one generation."
OLIVIA MUNN
"I think what is really inspiring is the people. There is a lot going on in this world, a lots of tragedy, a lot of violence, but there is also a lot of hope, because we are able to see that when times get really low … that we grow with love and we don't shrink from hate."
KERI RUSSELL
"As much as we travel, and we go to these beautiful places, I do love landing back at JFK Airport and hearing the loud, vivacious voices saying what they want. It's not always polite, but it still feels good. I love it."
TREVOR NOAH
"The reason I love America is because it's the place I dreamed about, it's the place I saw on TV, it's the place of the movies. It's a place that I have come to learn aspires to be greater than it is. It's a place that is an idea, it is a place that is greater than itself, it is greater than the sum of its parts. The reason I love America is because I think America always tries to head in the right direction and it knows when it isn't."
JULIANNE MOORE
"The thing that I love most about America is that there's a place for everybody. It is a country that has traditionally welcomed everybody and where everyone feels safe."
JEREMY RENNER
"We're free. We have freedoms and we're blessed to have that."
EVA LONGORIA
"The greatest thing about American politics right now is everybody is paying attention. I think before we had a lot of apathy, like, 'Oh, I don't even know who the vice president is.' People know now that, 'Oh my gosh, I have to be involved because my voice counts.' That's always been the greatest thing about American politics and American government: the citizen having the most power in the civic process."
DIANE KRUGER
"I really appreciate the openness of Americans, I appreciate their welcomeness. I've never felt like a stranger in America. I feel like they're very open, helpful. I've traveled across the country and I've never really met anyone who wasn't accommodating or helpful."
DEREK HOUGH
"The thing I love about America is the national parks. Some of the most beautiful, beautiful places on the earth are right here in America."
BOBBY FLAY
"I love the food of America. When I look at the map of America I don't see towns and cities, I see ingredients in those particular places. I'm proud to be an American chef because the food in this country has been so underrated for so long and we've basically caught up if not surpassed the rest of the world."
COMMON
"I love the diversity in America. I love how multicultural it really is … it's really unique in a way that there are the people that come here, the people that are from here — it's unique perspectives. It's really like, fresh perspectives and that's why we have influence on the world."
MILO VENTIMIGLIA
"It's home. Every time I travel internationally, the moment that I get back to the U.S. and a U.S. customs agent looks at my passport, hands it back and says, 'Welcome home,' it fills me with joy and pride and honor to be raised in our country."
ASHLEY BENSON
"The best part of America is having In-N-Out and a ton of cheeseburgers and milkshakes and fries to eat."
KATIE COURIC
"I love the diversity. I love living in New York City and having this massive melting pot where I meet people from all different countries and cultures and that we all peacefully coexist and respect each other. I think so many communities across the country are like that. I love that I live in a pluralistic society that welcomes people and appreciates our differences."
MARGARET CHO
"I love the incredible spirit. I love the way that we're encouraged and able to really express ourselves in so many ways and now with social media of course it's just boundless the ways that we can talk, and talk to each other and talk about each other."
RACHEL LINDSAY
"I love America because it's a place where I can have whatever opinion I want, and Lord knows I love to give out my opinion."
CASEY WILSON
"What I love about America is Dolly Parton, Dollywood, everything about her. Coat of Many Colors. I love Dolly more than life itself and I have to say she is America to me."
MATT BOMER
"I just reread the Declaration of Independence and I want to say it's so great to remind ourselves the President works for the people. It's we the people and that was a great reminder for myself."
GAYLE KING
"I love in this country you can go to many different places and get many different feels. In terms of geography, in terms of people, in terms of attitude. You know I think it sends a message that everyone is welcome. Nothing makes you appreciate America more than when you go and travel. As wonderful as it is to go to Italy, to go to France, to go to Africa, you come back home to the U.S.A. and this is really heaven."
