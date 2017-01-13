Whitney Cummings Flashes the Crowd While Sitting Courtside at the Knicks — and She Got the Idea from Tinder?

Whitney Cummings is no stranger to going topless — but this time she took it to a whole new level.

The 2 Broke Girls star attended the New York Knicks game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, and it’s safe to say that she successfully diverted the crowd’s attention from the game — at least for a few moments.

Cummings, 34, was sitting courtside when she decided to pull up her sweater and flash her nude-colored bra to the entire crowd — with a Jumbotron camera fixed right on her.

Yaaaassd @WhitneyCummings flashing the Jumbotron at the Knicks game 😍 #myidol — neon and nonsense. (@katherinejudge) January 13, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: New York Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony Gets A Surprise Visit From a Fan During a Game

Well, as it turns out, the stunt has been on the comedian’s mind for a few days now.

The kiss cam always makes me panic and molest strangers. But I'll be back at the Knicks game this week and I think I have a game plan thanks to Tinder. A photo posted by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:27am PST

“The kiss cam always makes me panic and molest strangers,” she captioned a picture of herself at Madison Square Garden earlier this week on Instagram. “But I’ll be back at the Knicks game this week and I think I have a game plan thanks to Tinder.”

Hey, the Knicks did beat the Bulls 104-89 Thursday night … so whatever you’re doing Cummings, keep it up.