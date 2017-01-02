Rupert Murdoch’s Ex Wendi Deng, 48, Rings in New Year with 21-Year-Old Hungarian Hunk

New year, new man!

Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, rang in 2017 with 21-year-old Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran, who made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday with a photo in which the duo are smiling and holding hands.

Zahoran captioned the snap with wishes for a happy new year in several different languages.

The 48-year-old businesswoman and her new beau spent the holiday weekend in St. Barts with her daughters — Grace, 15, and Chloe, 13 — from her relationship with Murdoch. The couple spent time strolling on the beach hand in hand.

新年快樂 🎉@wendimurdoch ❤ Happy New Year!🎉 Boldog új évet!🎉 A photo posted by Bertold Zahoran (@bertoldzahoran) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

Although Deng did not share a photo with Zahoran, she posted photos with each of her children during the getaway. The Murdoch daughters posted a picture jumping into the crystal-blue water with supermodel Karlie Kloss during the trip.

Deng has reportedly been dating the model since May, marking her longest relationship since splitting from Murdoch, 85, in 2013 after 14 years of marriage.

Murdoch cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, although speculation over Deng’s relationship with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the godfather of daughter Grace, was widespread – though she had denied anything untoward took place.

😃👙💝@chloe.murdoch A photo posted by Wendi Murdoch (@wendimurdoch) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:34am PST

“Both Tony and [his wife] Cherie Blair are good friends,” Deng previously told Vogue. “That continues to be the case. I could worry about what people say all day long, but it’s not a very productive way of using my energy. If you ask my friends, they’ll tell you that I don’t complain very much.”

In the same article, Deng shot down rumors of an affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’ve never met Putin,” she told the magazine. “But wow, so much press about it. Why did they choose me?”

Zahoran has launched a successful modeling career, working for brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, according to his Instagram account.

This year, Murdoch married for the fourth time to model and actress Jerry Hall, 59 – the former longtime partner of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger.