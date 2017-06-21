Celebrity

8 Celeb-Approved Selfie Tips … That Are a Little Bizarre

These veteran Instagram stars can teach us a lot about taking a buzzy photo

By @gracegavilanes

Updated

More

1 of 8

Allison Williams/Instagram

GO ON & BE A LITTLE TWO-FACED

Allison Williams shows off both of her best sides: a makeup-free and fully made-up version.

2 of 8

Emilia Clarke/Instagram

GO UNDERCOVER

Bring on the wig! Emilia Clarke is always down for a behind-the-scenes look into the making of her beloved Game of Thrones character.

3 of 8

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

DOCUMENT EVERY BIT OF YOUR DAY — EVEN THE TMI PARTS

And, yes, that includes trips to the bathroom. Bonus points if you wear an equally memorable ensemble à la Miley Cyrus's Drake-themed get-up.

4 of 8

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

EXPERIMENT WITH ALTERNATIVE LIGHTING SOURCES

Your most flattering angle might even be accentuated during a midnight ice cream run to your kitchen, says Kylie Jenner, who found her best lighting while stopping by her fridge.

5 of 8

Hilary Duff/Twitter

DON'T REACT TO YOUR SURROUNDINGS

6 of 8

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

CONFUSE YOUR FOLLOWERS WITH A TWINNING MOMENT

Or triplet moment if your squad is as impressive as Kim Kardashian West's, which features Fergie and Chrissy Teigen.

7 of 8

Bella Hadid/Instagram

LET IT ALL HANG OUT

Figuratively speaking — and literally speaking if you're looking to channel your inner Bella Hadid.

8 of 8

Amy Schumer/Instagram

BE HONEST

Amy Schumer gave fans an inside look into her Met Gala prep, which included an extra-delectable cookie. #Goals

See Also

More

More