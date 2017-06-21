Harry Styles and Food Blogger Tess Ward Split After Brief Fling: Report
1 of 8
GO ON & BE A LITTLE TWO-FACED
Allison Williams shows off both of her best sides: a makeup-free and fully made-up version.
2 of 8
GO UNDERCOVER
Bring on the wig! Emilia Clarke is always down for a behind-the-scenes look into the making of her beloved Game of Thrones character.
3 of 8
DOCUMENT EVERY BIT OF YOUR DAY — EVEN THE TMI PARTS
And, yes, that includes trips to the bathroom. Bonus points if you wear an equally memorable ensemble à la Miley Cyrus's Drake-themed get-up.
4 of 8
EXPERIMENT WITH ALTERNATIVE LIGHTING SOURCES
Your most flattering angle might even be accentuated during a midnight ice cream run to your kitchen, says Kylie Jenner, who found her best lighting while stopping by her fridge.
5 of 8
DON'T REACT TO YOUR SURROUNDINGS
6 of 8
CONFUSE YOUR FOLLOWERS WITH A TWINNING MOMENT
Or triplet moment if your squad is as impressive as Kim Kardashian West's, which features Fergie and Chrissy Teigen.
7 of 8
LET IT ALL HANG OUT
Figuratively speaking — and literally speaking if you're looking to channel your inner Bella Hadid.
8 of 8
BE HONEST
Amy Schumer gave fans an inside look into her Met Gala prep, which included an extra-delectable cookie. #Goals
