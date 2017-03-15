We Tried It: Buzz Aldrin’s Cycling Pathways to Mars VR

“Get your ass to Mars!”

It’s one of the most memorable lines in Total Recall and it’s also Buzz Aldrin’s current rallying cry. The legendary astronaut has partnered with holographic technology company 8i to create a 10-minute clip that illustrates a plan Aldrin’s been working on since 1985: A sustainable settlement and 150-person colony on Mars. It makes use of a spacecraft trajectory now known as the “Aldrin cycler,” which makes travel to Mars far more possible than previously thought.

“I don’t want to be remembered for just kicking moon dust,” Aldrin says in the clip, Buzz Aldrin’s Cycling Pathways to Mars, which is coming out Friday via Time Inc. to TIME and LIFE VR audiences across multiple virtual reality platforms on HTC Vive and to Oculus Rift, according to 8i.

The experience itself is, to put it mildly, mind-blowing. I was fortunate enough to try it at SXSW 2017, and the dizzying experience of being transported first to the moon, then Mars, then to the literal center of the universe while the stars and planets spin around was quite literally jaw-dropping; I bumped into one of the booth attendants wandering around the beautifully rendered Mars surface, play-acting like I was in The Martian. (The video up top comes from a separate app via 8i that projects Buzz, Pokemon Go-style, into real environments via your smartphone.)

“I got to see Oculus Rift in 2013,” 8i cofounder Linc Gasking says. “And the first thing I wanted to do was go to Mars. Initially it was a storytelling device: The idea was, wouldn’t it be great to have a human guide in this space? And now it’s ended up being not just entertainment but education.”

Aldrin got involved in 2016 when 8i was working on a NASA-funded project that was testing emotional reaction to 3D projections sent to isolated astronauts. (Remember the scene in Interstellar where Matthew McConaughey gets all those videos from his family?) Aldrin ended up being the test ambassador to the astronauts; eventually, the idea will be to send 3D messages from Earth to astronauts in orbit.

“Some people don’t see an inspirational idea as fast as others of us do,” the real-life Aldrin tells me after I spend 10 minutes with the virtual one. “Too many other things get in the way: Congress. Big companies. Lobbyists — in some order or the other.”

The ideal timeline sees Aldrin’s proposed Mars mission will take launching July 20, 2019 – the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, coincidentally – and send its first crew in 2021.

Aldrin, 8i and Time Inc are working to make sure everyone catches up with those inspirational ideas — whether they’re ready or not.