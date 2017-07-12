People

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and More to Take the Stage for WE Day Special

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Get ready for round three!

The third annual WE Day special — hosted by Selena Gomez — will air on Friday, Aug. 4 on CBS.

The one-hour special will showcase a star-studded music lineup combined with inspiring speeches, comedic interludes and documentary-style features recognizing extraordinary young Americans who are creating change within their communities and around the globe.

💙Phenomenal energy in @theforum today for #WEDay California 💙 @aliciakeys @selenagomez

A post shared by WE (@wemovement) on

Aside from Gomez, the broadcast will feature a lineup of speakers and performers including Demi LovatoTyrese GibsonAlicia Keys, Alessia Cara with STOMP, Josh GadDJ Khaled, Mpumi Nobiva, The Muppets, Lilly Singh and more. Viewers can also expect to see special appearances by Oprah WinfreySeth Rogen, Hannah Simone and Evan Goldberg.

From equality to inner-city violence to education and much more, WE Day aims to bring families together for an evening of empowering conversations geared towards igniting change.

WE Day airs August 4 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.