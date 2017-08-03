Watch Halle Berry Make Jenna Dewan Tatum Chug a Glass of Whiskey As Payback for Channing's Dare

Revenge is a dish best served cold — with a side of whiskey.

Halle Berry got payback on Channing Tatum after he made her chug a glass of bourbon during the Kingsman 2 panel at Comic-Con last month. Instead of going after her costar in the action film, Berry went after a target close to him — his wife.

Jenna Dewan Tatum was caught in the crosshairs of her husband’s dare Thursday morning as she stepped in for Kelly Ripa to host Live with Kelly and Ryan with Berry as her guest.

“Your husband dared me to drink a pint of bourbon at Comic-Con,” Berry said, prompting Dewan Tatum to respond that she’s “not that surprised.”

After Berry recounted how Channing had made her chug whiskey in front of an audience, she revealed a glass of the same drink waiting for Dewan Tatum.

“If he can dare me I can dare you,” Berry said.

“This is typical. I’m getting his payback right now,” Dewan Tatum joked. “This’s OK, though. I’m into this… Nothing like a 9 a.m. whiskey chug!”

Once co-host Ryan Seacrest confirmed it was real whiskey, Dewan Tatum chugged the glass to the delight of Berry and the crowd.

“Thanks, babe,” she said after polishing off the booze. “I’m gonna have real fun doing the interview now.”