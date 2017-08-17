WATCH: Amy Schumer Was in the Audience for Judge Judy and Twitter Cannot Handle It

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Amy Schumer is finally getting her moment to shine — in a TV courtroom.

The actress had Twitter buzzing Thursday when she popped up in the audience for Judge Judy, one of her favorite TV shows.

Schumer, 36, previously posted videos from her day on set of the popular daytime show back in May as she goofed around with Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who is the bailiff on the show.

“Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” the actress posted at the time. “Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”

And when the social media world started freaking out about seeing the comedian in the audience, she made sure to let them know that she was paying close attention to the judge’s cases.

“Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy,” the actress said on Instagram along with a shot of her in the courtroom. “My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

Schumer is currently filming I Feel Pretty and stars in Thank You For Your Service, out Oct. 27.