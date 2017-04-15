The Countdown to PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful 2017 Is On! Today’s Beauty of the Day Is …

“My go-to saying is that a privilege of a lifetime is being who you are, and I would tell my younger self exactly that — you are absolutely perfect the way you are.”

So said Viola Davis to InStyle in 2016 — and her inspiring words are just part of the reason the 51-year-old Oscar winner is number four in our seven days of beauties, leading up to the reveal of PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful woman on Wednesday, April 19.

As her star has risen, thanks to roles on How to Get Away with Murder and in Fences, so has her voice, and the striking actress uses it every chance she gets to remind women that they are worth more than their looks.

“Just like we have to redefine strength, we have to redefine beauty,” she told New York last year. “It’s not even about beautiful, it’s about being who you are. It’s about being honest. It’s about stepping into, ‘This is how I am in private, this is how I look, this is how I act, this is my mess, this is my strength, this is my beauty, this is my intelligence,’ and then putting it out there that this is who I am.”

