Vin Diesel Opens Up About the Moment Paul Walker’s Mom Made Him Realize He Lost His ‘Other Half’

The Fast and Furious franchise is back with another installment — but this one is missing a key element.

The eighth movie, The Fate of the Furious, is the first one since star Paul Walker‘s death, and friend and costar Vin Diesel admitted to Maria Menounos on her SiriusXM show that the loss is still hard to live with.

“There wasn’t a day, there wasn’t a scene, there wasn’t a second where I didn’t have Paul with me in the making of this movie,” Diesel says. “It’s not making the movie without Paul, it’s, ‘What’s life like? What’s living like without Paul?’ ”

The actor also opened up about seeing Walker’s mom the day after the 2013 car crash that took Walker’s life.

“The day after the tragedy, for me to fly from Atlanta that night and to show up at his mother’s house and for me to say to his mother, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ and for his mother to say to me ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ — I said, ‘Why? Why are you saying sorry to me?’ And she said, ‘Because you lost your other half,’ ” Diesel reveals.

“She was telling me something I wasn’t even aware of. I wasn’t aware of how profound the loss was,” says Diesel. “You don’t think about it while you’re living, and we’re probably all a little guilty of not telling people how much we love them while they’re here.”

Diesel also tells Menounos that Walker’s mom had a piece of profound advice for the father of three. “His mom told my mom, ‘Love your child, just love your child.’ ”

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters April 14.