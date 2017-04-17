Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Birthday Wishes from David Beckham and the Kids: 'You Are the Best Mum Ever'

Victoria Beckham’s family is showing the love on her 43rd birthday.

Her husband, David Beckham, kicked things off, sharing a throwback photo of her in full Posh Spice getup. “Happy birthday to An amazing mummy, wife and friend,” he captioned. “We love you have a beautiful day x.”

Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

The kids got in on the celebration too. Beckham posted an adorable clip of her daughter Harper, 5, singing the Happy Birthday song against a purple background, while blowing kisses at the camera. “I love u,” she captioned the video.

🙏🏻 I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Her middle son Romeo, 14, shared a sweet message as well. Captioning a selfie of himself and his mom, Romeo wrote, “Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!!

Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect In every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !! ❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

“You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect in every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever!!” he added.

The youngest of Beckham’s boys, Cruz, 12, followed suit, sharing a selfie with his mom and captioning it, “Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever.”

Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever ❤️❤️😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Speaking about raising her brood, Beckham recently told Elle UK that her husband’s support makes all the difference in balancing her busy schedule. “During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing — as am I,” she told the magazine.

“That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership,” she added.