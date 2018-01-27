The Best #TBT Wedding Snapshots
CATHERINE GIUDICI & SEAN LOWE
In honor of their four-year anniversary, the Bachelor couple shared photos on Instagram of their wedding day, including sweet pledges of love to each other. Sean posted a cheeky photo of himself taking off Catherine's wedding garter with his teeth, writing, "Celebrating 4 years of marriage with my sidekick Hottie McSpicy Pants today! Life is better with you attached to my hip @catherinegiudici."
BEYONCÉ & JAY Z
In honor of the couple's ninth wedding anniversary, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson (a.k.a Miss Tina), shared a never-before-seen pic of her daughter and son-in-law at their 2008 ceremony. "9 years already??" she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary (thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me."
VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM
Purple reigned at Posh and Becks's royal-themed July 4, 1999, nuptials, as the Spice Girl showed in this throwback photo marking their 15th anniversary. The couple used a sword to cut their wedding cake but not, we hope, to feed it to each other.
RACHEL ZOE & RODGER BERMAN
We. Die. Is that a tiara atop the fashionista's head? "#tbt one of my most special moments marrying the love of my life @rbermanus and life changed forever," Zoe captioned this snap of their August 1996 "I dos."
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY
Gorgeous bride. Gorgeous groom. Gorgeous cake. All add up to a "magical day," as the supermodel captioned this Vogue-worthy pic from her Feb. 27, 2009, wedding.
JAIME KING & KYLE NEWMAN
The poetic Hart of Dixie star captioned this stunning shot from her Nov. 23, 2007, wedding with words worthy of a song by BFF Taylor Swift: "And vows that brought tears and a kiss that was sealed, we walked down the aisle…" Nice, right?
BUSY PHILLIPS & MARC SILVERSTEIN
Victory! We imagine that's the feeling Phillips had in this photo from her June 16, 2007, top-secret ceremony. "7 years ago today, Marc amp I invited our friends to what they thought was my surprise birthday party. When I showed up, everyone yelled surprise and Marc amp I yelled it right back – since they had ACTUALLY been invited to our wedding," she shared.
