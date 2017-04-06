‘Very Upset’ Kendall Jenner Has Been ‘in Constant Communication’ with Her Family Since Pepsi Blowback: Source

After receiving backlash for her protest-themed Pepsi commercial, which has since been retracted by the brand, Kendall Jenner is leaning on her family for support.

“Kendall is still abroad working,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “She has been in constant communication with her mom and sisters.”

“Everyone is being very supportive and ready to give advice. Kendall is young and certainly not used to being involved in such controversy,” says the source.

The source continues: “She has been very upset. She feels terrible. She loves being a model. To get a Pepsi gig was a big deal. She was very excited. She never expected it to receive such backlash. She hopes people understand that she wasn’t involved in the creative process.”

Just days after the ad was released, Jenner, 21, took to her personal app to post a throwback photo of herself and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, sporting matching tight braids accentuated with beads.

The star wrote, “I can’t remember anything about this picture but I still love it — the colors are all so vibrant. It looks like Ky and I were riding on a little carousel. And, judging by the braids, we’re either on vacation or had just gotten back. Cuties!”

Though the Pepsi ad has drawn criticism for minimizing the Black Lives Matter message across the country, Kendall and the rest of the KarJenner clan have remained silent on the controversy itself.

“Kendall loves modeling,” the source adds. “She just wants to do a good job. She has no desire to be a part of something controversial. She is very aware of the backlash and [is] not happy. They are coming up with a plan on how to deal with it. She has been talking to [her mother Kris Jenner] about it.”

A source close to the Kardashian family previously told PEOPLE that “Kendall would have been absolutely mortified” about the backlash, adding, “Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

The model has since deleted all of her tweets related to the the ad.