‘Feeling Myself’: Vanessa Hudgens Sings ‘Ghetto Supastar’ in a Purple Wig

Vanessa Hudgens is in a good mood — the kind of good mood you only get when you know the weekend is fast approaching.

The High School Musical star took to Instagram on Friday to share what one can only assume is but a glimpse into a day in the life of Vanessa Hudgens. On this particularly lovely Friday, Hudgens, 28, spent her morning singing and dancing around in a bright purple wig — a stylish, center-parted lob with bangs and highlights, no less. She paired the ‘do with slacks, a black blazer and a tiny crop top. (A girl has to show off her belly button bling, after all.)

Her theme song? The 1998 classic, “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)” by American rapper Pras, featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard and R&B singer Mýa.

“Feeling myself this morning,” she captioned the post. We would be too, Vanessa. We would be too.