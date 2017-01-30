Vanessa Hudgens Remembers Her Father on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘He’s My Angel Looking Down on Me’

Vanessa Hudgens feels her late father’s presence every day.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the High School Musical star took to social media to recognize and pay tribute to her “angel.”

“Today marks one year since my dad passed away,” Hudgens, 28, posted to Twitter on Monday. “He’s my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is. Forever in my heart he will be.”

Hudgens’ father, Greg Hudgens, died in January 2016 after battling stage 4 cancer.

One day after his passing, Hudgens proudly dedicated her performance in Grease:Live to her dad, tweeting, “I am so sad to say that last night my daddy, Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer. Thank you to everyone who kept him in your prayers. Tonight, I do the show in his honor.”

Last year, Hudgens opened up about her dad’s quiet battle and how she was able to get through something so devastating.

“The thing that honestly got me through it was my community that I was surrounded by,” Hudgens previously told PEOPLE. “Every day I came to work, they all hugged me, checked in on me, made sure I was doing okay,” she said of the weeks leading up to the production.

She added: “My dad passed away the night before my show, and it was shocking. I knew that it was coming, but nothing can prepare you for losing a parent.”