Single or head-over-heels in love, you can’t deny the iconic status of Valentine’s Day. Candy, cupid and cards infiltrate pretty much every sphere of pop culture. To help you get in the spirit (or, possibly, to help express your cynicism toward the holiday), we gathered the many times Feb. 14 was acknowledged in movies and TV shows.

Valentine’s Day

Proof of the power of Valentine’s Day: There’s a whole movie about how different couples spend it. This star-studded ensemble spans ranges of relationships, showing breakups, romantic milestones and even the beauty of platonic love.

Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope celebrates Valentine’s Day exactly as you’d expect: With fervor and with the people she loves. In fact, she even created her own holiday, Galentine’s Day, to honor friendships. You can see Leslie herself explain the Feb. 13 event in the video above.

The Office

The Office is centered around people just like us, who also happen to experience the same love struggles we do. Example: When Ryan finally hooks up with the very clingy Kelly — on Feb. 13. Happy Valentine’s Day? And since everyone has a quirky, slightly awkward coworker, it’s also worth noting that Dwight Schrute has the perfectly non-romantic way to celebrate the day.

Sex and the City

The Sex and the City movie explored what it means to be single on Valentine’s Day — and, in this case, resulted in huge confessions from both Miranda and Carrie. Spoiler: As predicted, being single on Feb. 14 is not all rainbows and butterflies.

The OC

So many things happened in this episode: Seth and Summer! The arrival of Ryan’s ex, Theresa! The post-Oliver reality! It all served to complicate relationships, because when is drama not the starring character in The OC?

Modern Family

If there’s one area where Modern Family excels, it’s finding the charming quirks in relationships. Valentine’s Day is no exception, as shown in this clip where Gloria proves once and for all why she’s attracted to Jay.

30 Rock

Liz Lemon’s search for love is one of the highlights of 30 Rock and this montage shows why. Questionable decisions, bad luck and routine heartbreak? She gets us.

Friends

The writers of Friends knew exactly what they were doing when Chandler slept with Janice the night before Valentine’s Day. Cue the types of hijinks that make this show so great.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

It’s no coincidence that this devastating love story starts on Feb. 14. Heart-wrenching as it is, it’s also one of the most complicated fictional portrayals of Valentine’s Day.