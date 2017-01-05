Val Chmerkovskiy Slams ‘Ignorant and Vile’ Online Trolls Hours After PDA Pic with Amber Rose

Val Chmerkovskiy has no time for social media trolls.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and his girlfriend Amber Rose haven’t been shy about their blossoming romance — and hours after the two of them posted their latest PDA-filled pics on Wednesday, Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to seemingly slam haters criticizing their relationship online.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the star said it was “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” he continued. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]”

By Thursday morning, Chmerkovskiy, 30, had deleted the above sentiments but his final two tweets remain on his feed:

“Life’s beautiful,” reads one tweet. “Stay focused. Keep winning.”

” ‘Love is like war. Easy to start, difficult to finish, impossible to forget,’ ” he quotes in the next. “Thanks for this.”

Early Thursday, the pro dancer returned to the social media site with more positivity:

“It matters 0% what people who don’t know you think about you,” he wrote. “All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you.”

“…and what God knows about you,” he added. “Beautiful advice this morning.”

Meanwhile, his relationship with Rose, 33, shows no signs of slowing down. A source close to Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE the star says “she’s a great girl and thinks she’s a wonderful person.”

The romance between the two sparked while Rose was competing on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Maksim, her new beau’s older brother. (She was eliminated during week 6, but Chmerkovskiy went on to win the season with his celebrity partner Laurie Hernandez.)

Near the end of October, PEOPLE confirmed that the Chmerkovskiy and Rose were starting to see each other after they were spotted getting friendly at her birthday party.

The two have taken their love public in the weeks since, regularly posting pictures together on social media and stepping out hand-in-hand.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” Rose said on Wednesday’s broadcast of her podcast Loveline. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”