Undercover Lovers! See How Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Avoided Posing Together at Their Premiere

High-profile couple Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky walked their first red carpet together for the premiere of their horror thriller mother! at the Venice Film Festival. Well, not exactly together.

The Oscar-winning actress, 27, and the director, 48, who have been dating for a year, attended the photo call and premiere of their movie Tuesday, but avoided posing together, employing their costars as extremely glamorous buffers.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem conveniently stood between the couple at various times, keeping the focus on the ensemble as the over-the-top, surrealist horror movie raked in mostly positive reviews.

The Venice Film Fest outing comes a year after Lawrence and Aronofsky were first spotted together enjoying lunch last August after working on mother!.

A source recently told PEOPLE that their romance is going strong.

“They have a very good relationship that is serious in the sense that they are on the same wavelength,” a source close to Lawrence said. “They respect each other in the most important ways and have many of the same interests. She is comfortable with him and in awe of his brilliance and talent.”

mother! opens in theaters Sept. 15.