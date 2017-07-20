Tyga Says He’s ‘Not in Love’ with Kylie Jenner After Split: ‘When It Was Bad, It Was Really Bad’

Tyga and Kylie Jenner both seem to have moved on since their headline-making split. Now the 27-year-old rapper is opening up about his rocky relationship with the teen.

“I mean, I have love for her. But, like, I’m not in love no more,” Tyga said during a recent radio interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, noting that he was once simply infatuated with Jenner.

“That’s like the honeymoon stage. You get with anybody, for the first year it’s magic. Then after that you start realizing a bunch of s—.”

The rapper and the 19-year-old reality TV star called it quits in April, with a source telling PEOPLE then that it is possible the on-again, off-again couple will get back together. Tyga said that many factors put a strain on the relationship.

“It was a lot of outside influences,” he said. “She’s younger than me so she’s dealing with perception. I’m older so I can deal with, like, perception. For her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception is everything. You got a bunch of people pulling from you and you’re still trying to develop as a woman.”

He added, “When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Fooled Her Whole Family’ During FaceTime Call with $350,000 Wax Figure

In the wake of the breakup news, Tyga has been spotted out with many women and Jenner has been dating Travis Scott.

“I don’t feel no type of way,” Tyga said of Jenner and Scott’s relationship, noting that he and Jenner had parted ways several months before the news went public. “He not in the wrong. It’s not like I broke bread with him. It’s not like he’s my day-one homie.”

Jenner and Tyga were first linked in the fall of 2014, though they didn’t confirm the relationship until March 2015. Following Jenner’s 18th birthday in August that year, the two became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

Life of Kylie premieres Aug. 6 on E!