All About Tyga's Financial Woes: From Child Support Allegations to Real Estate Disputes

Tyga and Kylie Jenner have called it quits — again. And their latest decision to take a break comes as the rapper faces yet another money problem — explosive claims that he is not paying child support for his 4-year-old son King Cairo.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, are currently taking some space from each other in their on-and-off relationship.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” says one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

News of the split comes as 27-year-old Tyga (né Michael Stevenson) faces another legal blow. Last week, the rapper’s ex Blac Chyna blasted Tyga in a series of expletive-laden Snapchats, alleging that he has stopped making payments to help her raise King.

“No child support!” she wrote.

“I bet any money! I got more money then [sic] ur account Tyga, Michael!!!” she wrote. “So go tell Kylie [Jenner], and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting [you]! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!”

Tyga has not spoken publicly (and did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment) about the accusations, just as he has frequently kept mum about his past money troubles.

A Lawsuit for Allegedly Allowing His Entourage to Assault a Process Server

Tyga is accused of allowing his team to beat the man who delivered his court papers in November 2016 during Tyga’s birthday celebration at West Hollywood’s Penthouse club.

Process server Adam Harari alleges he was “immediately swarmed … grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked” by members of Tyga’s entourage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Harari is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, alleging that Tyga, called a “minor celebrity” in the documents, allegedly gave his team the go-ahead to ambush the man.

Alleged Failure to Make Car Payments

Also in November 2016, Tyga was sued for allegedly failing to make payments on a 2016 Ferrari 488.

The car had reportedly been repossessed several times.

The lessor of the car sent a repo man with a spare key to pick up the vehicle while Tyga and Jenner were reportedly out looking at new cars at a Calabasas Bentley dealership, TMZ reported. (The pair reportedly got a ride home with one of Tyga’s friends.)

He Allegedly Owed More than $280,000 for Unpaid Jewelry

In August 2016, news broke that Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben hoped to collect the money he claimed Tyga owed since 2012 for a diamond pantheon watch and an allegedly borrowed (but never returned) $63,000 diamond Cuban link chain.

Months later, in November, the rapper’s lawyer, Shawn Holley told PEOPLE that the “Rack City” rapper had paid off part of the nearly $280,000 debt and would pay off the rest in the coming weeks.

It is unclear whether Tyga has paid off the remainder of the debt. Holley did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter from PEOPLE.

Slapped with a Six-Figure Bill from a Former Landlord

In March 2016, F&S Investment Properties accused the star of damaging a Los Angeles home he had rented to run a side business, Egypt Last Kings Clothing.

Tyga and his team allegedly “abandoned the premises without notice” back in June 2015, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. F&S officials allegedly visited the house to find it “in gross disrepair, utility bills unpaid, and hazardous environmental waste that required a professional clean-up.”

In August of that year, Tyga’s organization was ordered to pay $186,275.89 in damages as a result of the situation.

The status of the lawsuit is unclear.

… And More Landlord Trouble

The “Make it Nasty” rapper has also been accused of failing to pay rent on a Malibu home he rented in 2012.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he agreed to pay $16,000 every month for the house and stopped paying rent three months after moving in and abandoned the house “sometime prior” to Oct. 31, 2012.

Tyga and the landlord reached a settlement in the dispute in August 2016.