With Valentine’s Day quickly creeping up on us all, now is the perfect time to start thinking about all the ways romantic interactions can go horribly wrong and to plan your strategy for ending them as quickly as possible.
Luckily, the Twitter hive mind is making sure we’re not alone in our Runaway Bride-light antics. With #HowToEscapeADate, the always-reliable tweeting masses are giving us some fantastic tips for self-rescue that we really wish had been there when that dude kept high-fiving us over dinner.
We’d also like to take this time to remind you that you’ll almost never need a reason to escape your bed, very few people accuse Netflix of being overly pushy, and roughly zero percent of awkward silences are the result of deciding to just order takeout for yourself.