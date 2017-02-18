People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Tree Crashes Through Ireland Baldwin’s Driveway As Storm Rages Through California

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic

A tree smashed through Ireland Baldwin’s driveway as a storm coursed through California on Friday.

Baldwin, 21, posted a picture of the damage, writing, “so this is my drive way…. anyone expecting me to get anywhere this weekend it’s not happening! thanks for understanding xo.”

so this is my drive way…. anyone expecting me to get anywhere this weekend it's not happening! thanks for understanding xo

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@humancrouton) on

The model — who is the only daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — later posted a video, showing the extent of the damage done to her driveway.

“Completely stuck in my house until this figured out!” she wrote in the caption. “guys can’t come out until it stops raining! we are stuck in my house (which i don’t mind ever) but whoever says californian’s have p—- weather can eat nails because this is insane!”

The storm raging through California could be the strongest one in years, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heavy rains caused mudslides, jammed roads and flooding, the Times reports.