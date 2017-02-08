Transgender Star Gigi Gorgeous on Realizing She's a Lesbian: 'I Never Thought I'd Fall For a Girl'

After coming out as gay male in her teens and later as a transgender female, Gigi Lazzarato thought she was done coming out.

But that all changed when the YouTube sensation known as Gigi Gorgeous, 24, met model and activist Natalia “Nats” Getty, also 24, last February.

“It’s crazy how life takes you on these roads that you’d never expect,” Lazzarato says in the current issue of PEOPLE of coming out as a lesbian to her 2.4 million YouTube channel subscribers in September. “I never thought I’d fall for a girl. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Before meeting Getty — who is the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — Lazzarato dated internet personality Cory Binney.

“I was new to living life as my authentic self, so when I found someone who accepted me, I was on top of the world,” she says of her former relationship with Binney.

Now the influencer– who made international headlines last August when she released a video saying she’d been detained at a Dubai airport because she is trans — is reflecting on her transition and breakup in the new documentary This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous.

“It was difficult,” she says of watching her life story play out onscreen. “But it made me realize that now I’m on the right track. Now I feel more like myself than ever.”

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous is now available on YouTube Red.