Tracee Ellis Ross has always coveted her mother’s style.

The Black-ish actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a a black and white TBT photo on the set of Mahogany with her mom, Diana Ross.

In the photo, Ellis Ross, 44, looks up at her mother, who wears a floor-length fur coat while taking a break from filming.

On the set of #Mahogany with my mama. So in love with how we are looking at each other. TinyTracee: "So, when I grow up can I have the clothes?" Mom: "We will discuss" #TBT #TinyTracee A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“On the set of #Mahogany with my mama,” Ellis Ross wrote. “So in love with how we are looking at each other. TinyTracee: ‘So, when I grow up can I have the clothes?’ Mom: ‘We will discuss.’ #TBT #TinyTracee.”

While it’s not clear if the music legend handed down some of her iconic clothing pieces to her second eldest daughter, it is obvious where the actress gained her style from inspiration from.

Recently, Ellis Ross channeled her mother in a red sequin Jenny Packham Spring 2018 gown at the 2017 amfAR Gala. She teamed the look with a matching satin clutch and vibrant red lip.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see Tracee pull inspo from her famous mom for the red carpet — she handles much of her own red carpet styling, makeup and hair herself (she created her entire MTV Movie & TV Awards look on her own). She even learned her best piece of fashion advice from Diana too.

“My mom taught me that you can spend money on nice things if you’re going to use them,” she told PeopleStyle. “For example, I have an Alexander McQueen jacket that I wear with everything, even sweatpants.”