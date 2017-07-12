Topless Protestors Charge Stage at Woody Allen's Jazz Concert in Germany

Woody Allen‘s return to the German stage this week was sidelined by two female protestors bearing the words of his adopted daughter Dylan’s 2014 open letter accusing him of abuse.

On Tuesday, the director was performing in concert with his New Orleans Jazz Band at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, for the first time since 2011 when the women — acting as part of the Femen movement — ran onstage.

According to Variety, the protestors were booed and escorted out of the concert hall by security. The entire ordeal was captured on video. (Warning: The clip below features nudity.)

In a blog post about the incident on Femen’s website, the international group of female activists said that the purpose of the protest was to remind the audience of Farrow’s accusations against Allen.

“The activists’ bodies where covered with the words of Allen’s assaulted daughter Dylan who can’t be silenced neither by the sounds of his clarinets nor by his fame and authority,” said Femen, adding, “FEMEN does not want to be a part of such a society, which protects and cheers the perpetrators.”

Variety reported that after the performance, Femen also handed out leaflets explaining that they were aiming to “give the victims of sexual violence a voice.”

In 2014, Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. (Farrow accused Allen of molesting Dylan in 1992 amid a custody battle but he was never charged with a crime relating to the alleged assault.) Allen adamantly denied Dylan’s claims at the time, and, again, after son Ronan Farrow wrote in a May 2016 Hollywood Reporter column condemning the media for not asking his father about the allegations.