The Top 10 Viral Moments of the Year We're Still Talking About

A special invitation for Emma Stone, a game show’s breakout star, two funny moms — and that clown!

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

 

JEOPARDY! STAR AUSTIN ROGERS

Flippant, funny and as lovably shaggy as an English sheepdog, the Manhattan bartender was the game show's biggest breakout player since Ken Jennings.

2 of 10

Will Heath/NBC

MELISSA MCCARTHY AS SEAN SPICER

Melissa McCarthy's impersonation of the beleaguered, sputteringly angry press secretary was a sensation — and ticked off the White House. There may be fake news, but this was not.

3 of 10

Food network

PEANUT BUTTER HACK

This Food Network video recommended making PB sandwiches from frozen slices prepared in advance. The response — in a nutshell — was ridicule for such a silly time-waster.

4 of 10

Brooke Palmer/Warner bros.

THE IT CLOWN

Social media has long been obsessed with creepy clowns, but the year's big horror hit triggered a new rash of jokey memes about the scariest balloon bearer, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Better LOL than B—O—O.

5 of 10

Jacob Staudenmaier

A PROMPOSAL FOR EMMA STONE

Jacob Staudenmaier, a high school student in Arizona, asked the La La Land star to the prom with a YouTube video re-creating the movie's big opening number. Stone couldn't go but called the stunt "the greatest proposal I have ever received."

6 of 10

BBC NEWS

BBC INTERVIEW CRASHED BY KIDS

This clip wasn't just viral — it was adorable. Interviewed at home by BBC News, South Korea expert Robert Kelly kept his eyes straight ahead as first one and then a second child, happy and curious, burst into the room. Then his wife hauled them away. At any rate, Kelly later said, "more people managed to see the interview than otherwise."

7 of 10

iStockphoto

DISLOYAL MAN

This stock photo, titled "Disloyal Man Walking with His Girlfriend and Looking Amazed at Another Seductive Girl," inspired re-posters to slap on all kinds of captions, gags and thoughts — about sex, movies, even economics. It was 2017's Rorschach meme.

8 of 10

Kevin Winter/Getty

WINONA RYDER MAKING FACES

Onstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder scrunched her face, well, strangely. GIFs swiftly followed. But according to costar David Harbour, she was just trying to hear him speak.

9 of 10

#IMOMSOHARD

IMOMSOHARD

A sort of milder version of Bad Moms, this YouTube channel lets comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley sling their funny, sloppy observations about raising kids, squeezing into Spandex and more. On the subject of holiday gift-giving, Hensley says, "I just wrap stuff I already have in my house."

10 of 10

Bruh Studios

SALT BAE

Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, a.k.a. Salt Bae, became a culinary Internet star with a clip that showed him slicing up a hunk of steak. Sensually flashing his knife, he all but seduces the meat (and viewers). Then he finishes off with a touch of seasoning: a sprinkle of salt that glitters like confetti. If he filleted a fish too, he'd probably own the world.

See Also

More

More