Tom Hiddleston Reveals He Peed on His Night Manager Costar Tom Hollander After Jellyfish Sting

Tom Hiddleston proved he will do just about anything for his costars.

The Kong: Skull Island star revealed he urinated on Taboo actor Tom Hollander when the two of them were filming The Night Manager. According to Hiddleston, Hollander politely asked him to do so after getting stung by a jellyfish while filming the BBC series in Mallorca, and being a proper English gentleman, Hiddleston accommodated the request.

“Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, ‘I say old sport could you come and pee on me?’ and I engagingly obliged,” the actor, 36, admitted during an upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Unfortunately for both of them, Hiddleston has since learned the trick isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“I’ve since read up on it and I don’t think it works — it’s an old wives’ tale,” he said.

WATCH: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s Breakup

Speaking of dispelling common misconceptions, Hiddleston recently opened up about his highly publicized romance with the Taylor Swift, defending against critics who speculated that the relationship was nothing but a publicity stunt.

“Of course it was real,” Hiddleston shared in the March issue of GQ. “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

His new film, Kong: Skull Island, hits theaters March 10.